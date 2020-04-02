The passing of “Maddie” MacNeil is an incredible loss to our town and community. Her singing and storytelling of the Appalachian heritage has been a wonderful gift to all who heard her. Not only her musicianship, but also her willingness to share her talents with those of us who taught at Shenandoah, as well as with teachers from many other schools and colleges. Several of her abilities on the dulcimer and the hammered dulcimer were very special to many who had never heard either of these instruments. And to those of us who knew these instruments, she was an accomplished performer. Her singing and storytelling lifted all of us to new heights. Thankfully, I know that “Maddie” will now be singing with the angels even as we miss her singing here among all of us.
Irma H. Collins
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.