You may have heard that Mady Rodriguez is an educator, primarily at Laurel Ridge Community and Shenandoah University, specializing in adult education and special needs such as autism. She even uses that skill in health care. Perhaps you also know she is heavily involved in multiple educational organizations benefiting Winchester residents.
You may know Mady’s children are students in Winchester schools, which is where she was educated. You may even know that even her higher education (complete with a master’s degree) is through respected Virginia schools.
But there is much, much more.
Mady already serves on the City Council. She demonstrates an evenness and insight desired for such important work. She shows attention to the details and comes through with knowledge that is desired but rare in elected officials. Mady truly works for the good of the people of Winchester, not for select interest groups or self
If you vote at Rolling Hills (Victory Church) or Frederick Douglas Elementary School, you want to vote for someone who represents you without regard to your party affiliation or other individualisms. Participate in early voting or vote on Nov. 8 for Mady Rodriquez.
Phil Milstead
Winchester
