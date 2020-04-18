COVID-19 and Governor Northam has shut down every Virginia farm winery tasting room.
Our farms have a crop in the field, grapevines they need tended to, or we're going to lose that crop unless we get some relief.
I believe the relief can come from Virginia ABC stores. All 377 Virginia ABC stores are open and can sell Virginia wine. Ask your Virginia ABC store to begin carrying large quantities of Virginia farm winery wine.
Here's a a contact for you: call John L. Shiffer at 804-213-4522 or email John. Shiffer@abc.virgina.gov.
Show Virginia farm wineries some love through the Virginia ABC stores.
Cheers.
