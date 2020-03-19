Why not a pop-up food bank as a streamlined way to feed our hungry school children during the two-week minimum hiatus? Modeled on the D.C. food bank's program underway, pick a dozen locations for distribution of 40-50 lbs. of food per family to pick up once a week.
Plenty of empty store fronts available downtown, Middletown, Stephens City, and Fire Department parking lots [not buildings]. Food assembled at a central depot, say the district warehouse, can be delivered in donated large trucks to the pop ups. Funded by immediate donations from local businesses, churches and people sent via internet. Government funds as allowed.
There is no need to prepare meals and have bus drivers deliver them. Hungry families not earning a living wage lack cash to buy food, not the know-how to cook a family meal. Pay the school bus drivers to deliver, collect, and staff. Cash donations used to buy groceries right here in town from Target, Walmart, Martin's, Food Lion, and Aldi, all of whom should donate product as well. Run by a local can-do business guru. Fastest, leanest, most sensible model available.
JUMP ON IT NOW! Hunger is real, even among our veterans. Thirty phone calls would do it.
