Make your position known
The events at the Capitol on Wednesday were no less than insurrection. This was done by President Trump’s supporters at his direct instigation. The people who stormed the Capitol were not a small number of marginal “extremists”. Rather, they were garden variety Trump supporters, those who continue to strongly support his efforts to overturn the election of Joe Biden. This constitutes a substantial majority of Republicans.
The time is now past due for citizens, and particularly our local political leadership, to declare sides on Mr. Trump’s insurrection. I therefore call on the Winchester and Frederick County Republican Committees, State Senator Holtzman Vogel (R), and State Delegate Bill Wiley (R) to issue formal declarations as to their stance on the actions of Mr. Trump and those of his supporters on Wednesday, and to make formal comments either supporting or rejecting the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s Presidency.
Put your position in print. Declare your sides. Let us all judge you accordingly.
Erich Bruhn
Winchester
(2) comments
Somebody call a doctor, coach isnt well. Erich Bruhn this is an excellent point. Please do let us hear your positions right now local elected GOP and also what, if anything, you think should happen to congress members who insisted on objecting to the already certified electoral votes AFTER the murderous insurrection ended. Please speak slowly and clearly.
