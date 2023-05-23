To all the good people in the city of Winchester:
Please attend the 6 p.m. Winchester City Council meeting tonight to have your voice heard on the proposed 2024 budget.
If some reason you cannot attend the meeting, please send your comments to your council reps and carbon copy Public Information Officer Amy Simmons at Amy.Simmons@winchesterva.gov and Deputy Clerk of Council Kerri Melott at Kerri.Mellott@winchesterva.gov and ask them to make sure your comments get recorded on the online comments section of the agenda as public record and send you a confirmation.
To see the FY24 budget line by line, visit https://tinyurl.com/c4sx9s4w.
Jeff Milburn
Winchester
