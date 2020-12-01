Makes no sense
So, the Republican primary was “rigged” but Trump got the nomination so it wasn’t? The 2016 election was “rigged” but when Trump won (in the electoral college anyway) suddenly it wasn’t anymore? Anyone noticing a pattern here? A loss appears imminent, cry “fraud” or “rigged” and hope it sticks. If you win, just act like you never said anything. That’s about how that went, right? He never actually presented evidence that the fraud (from both parties) existed but he somehow overcame the “rigging?” No?! So no actual rigging?! What changed? Oh, he got his way? OK. I think I grasp the complexity of the argument and the weight of the evidence.
So here we are again. Doesn’t this just feel, and smell, a bit too familiar? At the end of the day, losing is the only “proof” of fraud. Makes no logical sense. Look,if the Democrats were capable of such nefarious shenanigans, Mitch McConnell wouldn’t have a job either.
I think I finally figured it out, though. Trumpers have to believe this narrative despite its glaring logic holes through which one could drive a rather large truck. Otherwise the frightening reality must be faced that they’re actually NOT America. In 1992, 1996, 2000, 2008, 2012, 2016, & 2020 more Americans voted Democrat in the presidential election than Republican. But Republicans are at least consistent. Whenever something is unpleasant, just claim it’s not real or cry foul. Climate change; racial injustice; increasing economic stratification; COVID; election results…. Sure beats facing reality.
Jay Gillispie Stephens City
(15) comments
Well said Jay!
It would be funny if so many didn't actually still support the pathologically liars. Is it denial, or have we dumbed down to a point that has made so many gullible? It is jeopardizing our freedom.
“If a Nation expects to be ignorant and free in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be.... Thomas Jefferson
The civilized world is either feeling sorry for us or laughing at us.
I see the dimocrats are out in force today loudly proclaiming their innocence and ignorance. Let me clarify for them the things their propaganda outlets aren't telling them. Cheating in elections is common. Tammany Hall was a political group in NYC that specialized in blaintent cheating and books have been written on their techniques. In the past elections had to be close for the cheating to make a difference. It was accepted that Republicans needed to win by more than 2% to overcome the normal level of cheating coming out of democrat controlled precincts.
This year was different. Big Tech and Computer Science stepped in and showed how votes could be switched by vote counting systems. For that you only needed a small group of people: one tiny group to write the programming code, and another small group to give them access to the system. It almost worked, but the voting from non-corrupted machines started to overwhelm the stolen votes in the corrupted machines, and so they had to call a shutdown in several states, all at the same time. (That is coordination: i.e. conspiracy) and send people home while fake ballots were being printed. The poll watchers went home to sleep. The Ballot counters didn't. In state after state, unfolded mail-in ballots arrived with the Biden oval filled in exactly the same on each ballot. They didn't arrive in postal trucks, they arrived in all kinds of trucks. When no one was watching, the ballots were "removed from their envelopes" which was quite a trick since many ballots were never folded. Of course this only worked if no opposition could observe the opening and inspect the envelopes and the ballots. But that was not a problem in these democrat controlled cities. It was Tammany Hall on a nation-wide scale. But there were mistakes that needed covering up. Witnesses needed to be suppressed, threatened, or in one case even beaten up. Computers needed to be wiped. Envelopes needed to be shredded, and laws broken. It was a criminal enterprise and the evidence locker was controlled by the criminals. This isn't going to go away. The crime is obvious to too many people. Regular Americans, republicans and democrats should be ashamed that this has been allowed to happen to our country.
If the criminals aren't caught and imprisoned no one but the printing press will be able to vote in the future. We can bicker for now, but the crime must be stopped. The alternative is civil war.
Save it, David. Nobody is buying what you’re selling. We’ve seen this con before....every time someone or something goes against Trump...it’s rigged. He lost. Be a man and move on. (Note how the Governor of Georgia is suddenly a RINO because he wont carry the water, either)
He's made a cool 150 million since the election...one of his better cons. So no doubt he'll keep it up and the sparkys and bernies and all the other bots won't stop yapping.
Gotta hand it to old Sparky to grasp defeat from the jaws of common sense.
[thumbup]
Trump has lost over and over and over in court. Even before judges that he appointed. At this point, his claims of fraud are simply a way for him to keep the grift going and to fleece the rubes.
Exactly. Fleecing the rubes is his expertise. He also knows indictments await him. His narcisissm wants him to stay relevant.
This charade he’s playing has already netted him nearly $200 million (how much of that goes towards a recount...any bettors???).
Just wanted to share, whenever anyone has any doubts that TEAM TRUMP did not prepare the biggest fraud ever ... just read this!
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-imposing-certain-sanctions-event-foreign-interference-united-states-election/?utm_source=twitter
The reality that we are being told by the media is at complete odds with what we are seeing with our own two eyes. And when we question the false reality that we are being presented, or we claim that what we see is that actual reality, we are vilified as racist or bigots or just plain crazy. We are being gaslighted. Trump won. Trump won more votes than in 2016. Trump won more counties than in 2016. Trump received more votes than Hillary Clinton did in 2016. Trump was winning at 10:00 PM and then, at 4:00 AM, they "found" 100s of thousands of votes for Joe Biden. Trump got more votes than anyone in American history....except for Joe Biden. Anyone that believes Joe Biden won honestly is a fool. Don't be a fool.
Absentee ballots genius, absentee ballots. It doesn't matter how many votes he got in 2016, Biden got more. You are as scared as Trump about becoming irrelevant, so you quote his fantasies verbatim. Fascinating that you can't accept that you are both irrelevant.
Yes. Trump and Fox (faux) News are the cause of truth decay in the USA . Facts are our friends.
You wouldn't know the truth if it walked up to you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.