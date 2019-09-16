The recent court decision that a commercial photographer could not be forced to film a gay marriage seems unbelievable.
Why on earth would Mr. Smith and Mr. Jones demand that Ms. Bigot even ATTEND their celebration where her revulsion would be in full view to the wedding party and all their guests, much less insist that she then produce what would have surely been a hideous digital record of the event? And they even went to court to DEMAND that they had the right to be ABUSED in this way!
Could It could be that “making a point” Is more important than their joy and dignity?
So sad.
