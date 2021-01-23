Making a trying time a little better
My husband and I received the first COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday at Shenandoah University. It couldn’t have gone smoother.
I registered the day before and we weren’t there for more than 30 minutes. This includes the 15-minute wait time after the vaccine.
The staff was helpful and cheerful. We were even able to watch the SU boys’ basketball team practice.
Thanks so much for making this trying time seem a little bit better. We are looking forward to receiving part 2 soon.
Brenda Boyce
Frederick County
