The problems with the mammograms at Winchester Medical Center is causing much anxiety among many, women and much of it is needless anxiety that WMC could alleviate.
Many people received a notification of a registered letter for them from the post office right before Christmas. Some people we unable to pick the letter up before Christmas because of work schedules. This in and of itself was enough to cause anxiety.
A close relative could not pick her letter up until after the holiday. The letter stated that she should call a given number and have another mammogram at a different facility. She immediately called and was told they would schedule her for a mammogram someplace else and would call her back to let her know in a couple of days. After waiting and not receiving a call back she called again and was told the same thing. She waited over a week and still did not receive a call back. She called a third time and this time she was told they couldn't schedule another mammogram until a radiologist looked at the previous mammogram. At this point in time she still has not heard back.
Really??!! This is completely unacceptable! If you send the letters out, then please be able to schedule an appointment and don't keep people hanging and worrying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.