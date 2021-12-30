I wish to commend, in particular, Richard Good for his astute commentaries regarding the level of noise emanating from the Trex plant.
Letters from other writers indicate that the noise footprint extends from the Trex plant in Kernstown as far as Canter Estates in Stephens City. It also extends at least two miles to the northwest toward Cedar Creek Grade, near where we reside. We can attest that the noise level is especially bothersome at night, to the point where we purchased a white noise machine to overcome the factory noise and enable us to sleep.
I was pleased to read Trex Vice President of Manufacturing Barry Creek’s Dec. 22 letter, "Trex is committed to being a good neighbor," indicating that Trex is “in the process of evaluating location and easement options for maximizing noise absorption." However, he gives no indication when affected neighbors can expect any relief from the noise.
Meanwhile, as suggested by Richard Good, how can affected residents join together to seek assistance from Frederick County to create a noise zone map and to consider lower property tax assessments for county residents exposed to the factory noise that most definitely reduces the value of our homes?
Many neighbors are waiting for Trex to take prompt action to confirm the company’s ostensible commitment to being a good neighbor by significantly reducing the level of the noise emanating from their plant.
Margaret Myer is a resident of Winchester.
