To those of you folks that did not like President Trump for whatever reason, the raid conducted by the FBI on Monday is an extremely serious event. It is weaponizing the FBI to go after your political enemies’.
If this is not stopped, reversed, and immediately corrected, it is something that can be used by anyone without any repercussions.
We will be just like a so-called banana republic. All Freedoms will be at risk, no one will be safe.
For those of you who think this is great that they got Trump, remember this comment from the Holocaust: “First they came for the socialist, and I did not speak out….”
Earl Gratzer
Cross Junction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.