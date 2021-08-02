Virginia citizens who endorse the protection of animals from neglect and cruelty can be effective by voting for Mark Herring for attorney general.
As a result of Mark's efforts as attorney general since 2013, The Humane Society of the United Sates has twice awarded him the Humane Law Enforcement Award for exemplary efforts against animal cruelty.
Mark Herring launched the nation's first Animal Law Unit (ALU) within a state attorney general's office. The ALU has handled 1,100-plus matters to include trainings, consultations, and prosecutions for animal fighting activities, illegal wildlife trafficking, and cruelty and neglect of exotic, agricultural, and domestic animals.
An indirect animal issue and associated environmental factor that requires oversight is factory farms' Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFO's) and the industrial production, treatment and disposal of animal waste by the concentrated operations. Attorney General Herring will enforce environmental and public health laws to include pollution threats to Virginia's groundwater, streams, rivers, and along the largest estuary system in the United States, the Chesapeake Bay.
Common ground within the American public is the advocacy against animal abuse and cruelty. Let us embrace that common ground as an organized force supported by Mark Herring. Attorney General Mark Herring has heard us, listened to us, and responded with dedicated actions at the state level. Re-elect Mark Herring as Virginia's Attorney General to empower Virginia's citizens and protect their fellow creatures.
Robin Lynch
Lake Frederick
Well said Robin Lynch - and thank you to Mark Herring - a truly great AG
https://www.cnn.com/2019/02/06/politics/virginia-attorney-general-blackface/index.html Rules for thee, but not for me #Hypocrite
I agree with the author. Herring has been a great AG. He cleared up the backlog of rape kits in Virginia and championed the ERA. I'll be voting for him in the upcoming election.
Well, Mr. Side, we’ll call you a partisan conservative hack and pretend you’re not there.
You want justice for Miri? Vote for Mr. Herring. Let’s keep Virginia politics out of the hands of Trump’s Cult of Lies and Conspiracies and the sniveling, groveling, lying cowards who follow it. There is no good there.
Mark Herring is a disgrace as AG, the worst one in the history of Virginia and it's not even close. He is just a partisan progressive hack. He has trashed the rule of law.
Remember folks, wearing blackface is only a problem when you don't like Democratic minorities! Conservative minorities? Let the hate and condescension flow like a fresh mountain stream! https://newsguardians.com/a-g-mark-herring-accused-of-racism-and-religious-bigotry/
Mark Herring, among other things, abandoned his post as Virginia AG during the gay marriage issue obama championed. The law of the land at the time was that gay marriage was illegal, and he was obligated to represent and defend Va in court, even though he didn't agree with Va law. He simply decided not to show up in court to represent Va, even though it was his job.
He was 100% pro lockdown this past year and a half, even taking people and businesses to court who decided to keep their businesses open.
When democrats took control of the Va government and tried to ram thru a gun grab of "assault weapons" he was fully behind the effort.
And, he admitted to wearing blackface at one point, a mortal sin for conservatives, but apparently perfectly fine for democrat hypocrites.
The sooner this guy is gone, the better off Va will be
Well said.
[thumbup]
For those who want justice for Miri, here is your chance. The voting booth is a weapon that can be used to protect all animals domestic or wildlife. Use it.
[thumbup]
It’s never 100%. Candidates are human and far from perfect. We pick who can best represent our values. Do Democrats represent all my values. No. Nevertheless, I see Republicans as totally lacking any positive values whatsoever. That makes my decision so much easier.
Just saying.
BHG; We do want justice for precious Miri. This incident has stayed with us and all God's creatures need protecting. So be it if this is what we need to do!!!!
The laws need to be changed in Richmond. Laws to protect wildlife here in Virginia will come from Richmond. Make your choice.
Republicans as a whole do not support laws that protect our environment or the wildlife that lives there. Laws on animal abuse are tough. Make sure your elected representatives know how you stand and say it loudly and often.
The NRA is the darling of the Republican Party. If you’re an animal lover and protector of the endangered know that the CEO and his wife went to Africa to murder elephants. They are said to have elephant parts in their house used for foot stools and other uses. If that makes you sick, don’t vote Republican. That’s the disgusting low life you get.
In conclusion, BHG et. al. support politicians with racist pasts (and presents)... as long as they love animals!
