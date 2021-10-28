Four candidates have entered the race for School Board in the Stonewall District. Only one candidate stands out as the clear conservative choice to make sure students excel and that our parents have a voice in their child’s education. She is Linda Martin.
Linda is endorsed by both Delegate Dave LaRock of the 33rd District and GOP lieutenant governor candidate Winsome Sears, who also served as vice president of the Virginia State Board of Education. Only a true conservative like Linda Martin can get endorsements of this caliber.
As a lifelong conservative, I also support Linda Martin. She is a mother, grandmother, Christian, passionate conservative, and entrepreneur who was active in our schools during her children's and grandchildren’s education. I am confident that Linda will continue to dedicate her time and energy as our School Board representative to make sure our children have excellence in education, our parents have a voice, and our teachers receive healthy wages.
After all, Linda is the only candidate that has attended all school board meetings since formally registering as a candidate. Simply put, Linda cares.
Please join me as a resident of the Stonewall District in voting for Linda Martin for Frederick County School Board.
Elaine Holliday
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.