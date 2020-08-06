This is in response to Richard Davis' Open Forum published on Aug. 4.
Mr. Davis argues that public health measures instituted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic represent "moving away from the liberties guaranteed in the Constitution".
Those measures are in fact constitutional, as per the 10th Amendment to the Constitution which states, "The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people."
Mr. Davis cites the yellow fever epidemic as an example of 18th century diseases that did not purportedly require "any decrees which would infringe upon the rights of the people." I admit I do not know what decrees were made in regards to that epidemic. However, yellow fever is a mosquito-borne illness that bears no resemblance to the current pandemic in terms of control strategy. Perhaps Mr. Davis has a beef against insect repellent and/or insecticide.
I don't know which particular edicts Mr. Davis considers unconstitutional, as he does not specify. The right of government to require quarantine and isolation during public health emergencies are well-established over 200 years of legal precedent. In regards to mask ordinances: in most jurisdictions Americans are compelled to keep at least 2 of their anatomical orifices covered in public even during normal times. Also, shirts and shoes are required for public health reasons. None of these are enumerated in the U.S. Constitution.
It is NOT unconstitutional to temporarily require the covering of the 3 facial orifices that are actively spreading a deadly contagion.
(6) comments
"Click it or ticket" is so unconstitutional.
Clearly the mask requirement is unconstitutional. Just because so-called judges and justices don't enforce the Constitution does not negate or override it. It means they need to go back to law school.
Wrong.
First Amendment to the United States Constitution -
" Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."
Closing churches is a violation of the First Amendment.
The constitution is not a suicide pact. If the pandemic had involved a more deadly virus, say Ebola, even the most radical right wing worshipers of this 200 yr old document-- forged before the understanding of infectious disease or for that matter even electricity-- would support closing houses of worship as a matter of survival.
Infected man goes to church; 91 others become infected:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/08/06/coronavirus-covid-live-updates-us/#link-7TYLL4DHSNESTE32PYMU5CJVAQ
[thumbup][thumbup]
