Responding to the letter of August 16, “Churches should stick with gospel, not political ‘propaganda,’” we would like to say to Mr. Goodwin, yes, there are a number of churches in Frederick County that preach, share and live the gospel — the "good news" of Jesus Christ.
At Stephens City Mennonite, for example, we identify ourselves as “a Christ-centered, community-focused church with a heart for peace and reconciliation for all.” This is our goal and while our political views may come up in personal discussion, the focus of preaching and teaching is centered on how we receive the love of Christ and in turn show Christ’s love to our neighbors. We seek to grow and deepen our relationship with God, self and neighbor as we worship, learn and serve together. Jesus proclaimed his ministry to the poor, blind, oppressed and prisoners. When we follow Jesus we may find ourselves engaging political powers as a part of our ministry to those who need the “good news.”
The story throughout the Bible is the story of God seeking to bring reconciliation between God and humans, between humans, with creation and within ourselves.
The danger for all churches is that we focus on one part of scripture or a cause, and tie that to a political party. The Jewish Prophets and the teachings and example of Jesus show us the danger of putting our trust in religious or political institutions. May we put our trust in God.
Leadership, Stephens City Mennonite Church
Fantasies, myths, delusions all. Obsolete, wrong, immoral, and harmful the Bible can be. A revision it sorely needs, redacted and updated. Smaller, much smaller it should be. Who has the courage to finish Jefferson’s work?
