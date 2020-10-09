Remember the Democrats want your guns. They want your hunting gun. They want the gun you have to protect yourself and your family. The Democrats want the gun your grandfather brought back from World War II. If they get those guns they will want the gun your great-grandfather brought back from the Civil War. Remember the Democrats want your gun, and they want to defund the police. If someone breaks into your home who are you going to call, Ralph Northam? If you own a gun and vote Democratic maybe you are not bright enough to own a gun.
Ben Ritter
Frederick County
Yes...coming for your guns and snacking on the carcasses of your babies. They’ll loot your business and turn your teens gay too, all while voting three or four times a piece. And thats how you’ll KNOW it’s true. When Trump loses in a landslide, its all because of that. Nothing to do with corruption, lies, death and incompetence. Maybe we (one and all) should head down to Maga-Lago and just camp out until we can regroup. I’m SURE he’d welcome us there with open arms! Why he said himself that he “loves the poorly educated”.
Impeached Prez 🦇💩 Cray Cray.
I'd love to see where Mr Ritter got these lines of drivel.
Maybe he's on steroids too?
I waited for 8 years for Obama to come get mine and give me a phone. No luck. And that's why I voted for Hillary, I had my guns all ready for her by the front door.....Dare I hope?
Smackin my lips at the thought of sum good ole Re pub lickin guns. I hear they have the best, the biggest, the fastest, the most. We'll git em from the suburban housewives, and we'll take em to our basement where the kids are. Yessiree, vote Joe, and we'll git them guns!! Cuz that's our first priority! Seriously, you look more idiotic than ever with this doozy.
Absolutely unfounded assertion. Evidence?
Open your eyes and ears, sir.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.forbes.com/sites/larrybell/2011/06/07/u-n-agreement-should-have-all-gun-owners-up-in-arms/amp/
Here is Biden's plan regarding guns. The word confiscate does not appear in it. Seems like a reasonable plan to me. At least the Democrats have a plan for our country.
https://joebiden.com/gunsafety/#
Kind of like his stated plan to have Beto be his gun czar. Yeah, trustable.
It's not a lie, it's absolutely true! Thank you Ben. Slowe your a disgusting socialist!
you're
Wolf.... Wolf! (There is no wolf) You are wrong about want Democrats want. Wrong. And since you know it is wrong, and say it anyway, it is a lie.
“Perhaps you notice how the denial is so often the preface to the justification.” Christopher Hitchens
You need to read that several times and think about your justifications. Bizarre.
