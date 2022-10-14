Mady has been a resident of Winchester for over 30 years. Having lived in Ward 4 for the majority of the time, she knows the community and the needs of its residents firsthand.
She is committed to making the community a safe place for newborns and children through her social work. As president of the Winchester Education Foundation, she works tirelessly for the betterment of WPS, teachers, staff and students alike; and every year, she leads the effort in providing backpacks and school supplies to students in need.
Mady is the rare vocal and proactive advocate for those whose voices are not normally heard.
For all these reasons and more, I endorse Madelyn Rodriguez for Ward 4 councilwoman.
Mayor John David Smith
Winchester
