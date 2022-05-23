It is unfortunate that the Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum would choose the format of letters to the editor rather than seeking an open discussion with council about the budget. Even the time spent writing the letters to the paper could have been used more productively with a phone call or a meeting with City Council. I also hope these letters weren’t given the “green light” by the School Board.
This year, like every year, many opportunities were afforded to the superintendent and the School Board to have a joint meeting to discuss the school’s budget prior to their presentation to council. Many excuses were given by the superintendent as to why they couldn’t attend, if we were given a response at all. Once, I even suggested a weekend meeting to accommodate them!
This attack on council and pointing out my colleagues (Veach and Sullivan) for addressing their concerns with the school’s budget is a veiled attempt to make us look like the “bad guys.”
Every year we have to ask for the school’s budget as though it’s not expected of them. How can council assist the school system with their needs, when we aren’t even being provided the basic courtesy of a dialogue or shared information?
Moreover, Council did not increase taxes, knowing that things were difficult enough for our residents. And here we are, the superintendent chooses to divide rather than work together.
John David Smith Jr.
Winchester mayor
