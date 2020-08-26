In his letter (“Stealth Mayor” on 8/25), Bob Hess, chairman of the Winchester Republican Committee, frets that Mayor David Smith hadn’t personally come to his door to speak with him, leaving “only” a brochure with his information that voters/citizens could contact him, at their convenience and safety, not the mayor’s. The “safety” reference is important here as, in sharp contrast to Mr. Hess’ mayoral candidate, Mrs. Bostick, door-knocking throughout the city without a mask during a pandemic, attempting to engage voters in face-to-face conversations. There are 8,604 homes with at least one registered voter in the city. I think Mayor Smith can be excused from personally visiting each one. Besides his position as mayor and president of City Council, he owns and operates two businesses, heads the Smith-Vickers Cancer Support Initiative, The Winchester Main Street Foundation and others. Regarding the cancellation of the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber's Mayoral Forum, the chamber admitted in an article in the same day’s edition to a “miscommunication” with the candidates. This race should be about policy, ideas and vision, not petty character assassination. Any citizen, voter or not, can Google “David Smith for Mayor” to see what he has to offer citizens.
Dave Shore
Winchester
(1) comment
I had an opportunity to engage with one of the candidates during their door-to-door campaign. I had several questions and I thought I was sharing valuable information on Jim Barnett Park and the growth of Shenandoah University.
After a couple few minutes, the candidate stated, please email your concerns, I need to get going.
The question is this, is the door-to-door campaign about just knocking on doors or engaging and trying to learn more from the citizens of Winchester?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.