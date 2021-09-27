I first met Judith McCann-Slaughter at a fundraising event at the Greenwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company. She was a very nice person who has a beautiful smile and a loving personality. The next time that we met was when I was appointed to the Frederick County Public Safety Committee. I served on this committee for several years. During this time I have been impressed with Judith’s commitment to emergency services. Each and every vote that she has cast were in support of the Sheriff’s Office or Fire & Rescue. The questions that she asks are very wise and educated, which shows that she has done research prior to the meeting. This shows her determination and dedication to the public servants as well as the taxpayers. At this time of uncertainty in our county due to COVID-19, it is not the time to replace one of our most experienced supervisors with a newcomer with little familiarity with county services.
With my experience working with Judith on the Public Service Committee and with the high level of intelligence and dedication that she has displayed, I could not imagine anyone who could replace her that would benefit Frederick County taxpayers more.
I have shared other concerns associated with public safety with Judith and she always researched my concerns and would provide me with an answer in a timely manner. It would be a tremendous error to not support Judith McCann-Slaughter as Supervisor for the Stonewall District.
Walter Cunningham
Winchester
