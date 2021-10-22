I have had the distinct pleasure of growing up with Judy McCann-Slaughter as my mother.
As a resident of the Stonewall District, I call on my fellow residents to support her on election day. I say this not just because she is my mother. I have the privilege of watching each day how hard she works for Frederick County and how deeply she seeks to do the right thing. Whether she is advocating for her constituents or gaining knowledge to make informed decisions at the dais Wednesday nights, she is always working to move Frederick County forward.
As a young professional, I desire to live in a community that supports our first responders, funds our schools, and plans for the future. I also want to live in a community that attracts quality businesses and jobs and maintains fiscal responsibility. Through her tenure on the Board of Supervisors she has done just this. She also brings experience to the table. In addition to her service on the Board of Supervisors, she served three years as a citizen member on the finance committee. I am constantly amazed at her vast knowledge of county finances, transportation needs and pending improvements, and general workings of our locality.
As her daughter, I am so incredibly proud of the hardworking, kind, and zealous advocate that she is, and I hope that you too see how tirelessly she has represented the residents of the Stonewall District since 2016 and support her on election day.
Kathryn McCann-Slaughter
Stephenson
