Our representative for Stonewall District goes the extra mile to represent us. She always returns my telephone calls with a quick response to my concerns about the Stonewall District. She truly gives 100% of her time and interest in making Frederick County a better place to live and raise our children. Therefore, I urge all voters in the Stonewall District to reelect Judy McCann-Slaughter to represent us. You can not make a better selection when you cast your vote for Judy.
Unfortunately, that superb representation is not mirrored at the state level.
I had great expectations when Gov. Ralph Northam was elected. My, have I been disappointed. His liberal stand along with his "yes" friends in the General Assembly have almost destroyed our great state. His friend, recycled Terry McAuliffe, will continue with this destruction. Terry's past stint as governor did not elevate Virginia.
Virginia has a chance to be great again by electing Glenn Youngkin, Winsome Sears and Jason Miyares.
Arthur L. Bragg
Frederick County
