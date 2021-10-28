Supporting Judy McCann-Slaughter this election day is not just a wise decision for the Stonewall District, but Frederick County as a whole.
I cannot name another local elected official that puts in the hours and sweat for this county the way she does. Judy will take anyone’s call or email and treat it as her own problem until it is resolved — regardless of what side of the aisle you might be on, regardless of whether it is an issue she typically handles, and even regardless of whether one is in her district. If it is something she is not equipped to handle, there is good news — she has surrounded herself with and befriended people in every line of work in this area. Judy regularly speaks with other officials about issues her constituents are facing such as our state legislative officials, VDOT representatives, and county officials.
Through her time serving on the Board of Supervisors, Judy has made a huge impact on this county. Specifically, pushing for progress in our schools, public safety, and transportation. While Judy’s decisions are often rooted in her conservative values, she has an open mind and a big heart that she has made available to any Frederick County resident. This election day support the Stonewall District and Frederick County by voting Judy McCann-Slaughter.
Blake Armstrong
Stephenson
