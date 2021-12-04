The passing of Judy McKiernan is a great loss for Winchester. I had the pleasure of working with Judy when I worked for Kids Are Our Concern. She was a tireless worker and no one supported the students more than Judy supported them. I know her family will miss her, but she will also be missed by anyone who knew her.
Carolyn Williams
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.