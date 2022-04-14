I agree with Howard Green’s letter to the editor addressing the issue of speeding on Meadow Branch Avenue. When this road was extended, the city took a ‘wait and see’ approach before deciding if additional four-way stop intersections would be needed. We have waited, and now see the result — a high volume of speeding traffic and numerous accidents.
Vehicle traffic continues to increase due to business development and the Meadow Branch Apartments that will nearly double in size after current construction is completed.
After voicing my concerns to the city, road trackers were installed to record the volume of vehicle traffic. This data did not record the high volume of pedestrian traffic. The Green Circle Trail includes Meadow Branch Avenue where local residents and others within the greater Winchester community enjoy walking, running, and biking. Local students also utilize this road for cross-country training.
The intersection of Mahone Drive and Meadow Branch Avenue is in dire need of a four-way stop sign. Speeding vehicles ignore pedestrians and residents have difficulty entering and exiting Meadow Branch Avenue with the continuous flow of traffic.
Installing four-way stops on Meadow Branch Avenue will force drivers to slow down, allow residents to enter and exit Meadow Branch Avenue safely, and ensure the safety of all pedestrians. Residents have waited, we have seen how unsafe this road has become, and it is time for the city to make Meadow Branch Avenue a safer road for our community.
Patricia Nohe
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.