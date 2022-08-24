Have you noticed how often our speech includes words like “so,” “stuff” and “absolutely?” The problem is that they add nothing to the conversation and are so over used as to become meaningless. So and stuff are common words utilized mainly as fillers when the speaker has nothing else to add. Absolutely can mean yes or no. Without understanding the context of the phrase, who knows what this signifies?
So what can you do when friends sprinkle conversations like stuff and so? Absolutely nothing.
Harry Poling
Winchester
