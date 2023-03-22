This is in response to Andrew White's March 20 letter to the editor, "On animal cruelty."
I agree with Mr. White’s assertion that Christians “should be the stewards of nature, not nature’s destructive force.” I would add that Christians who acknowledge this while continuing to “eat a hamburger, a pork chop or a chicken breast” are slaves to their appetites. Fear not, for there is an easy solution: Mr. White could choose to stand firm in his convictions and not eat animal flesh.
God commanded Adam and Eve not to eat His animals and provided them with all the healthy plant foods they needed (Genesis 1:29). Killing animals for food only began when humans broke God’s covenant, and continuing to do so only perpetuates that break.
Jesus commanded us, “Love your neighbor as yourself” (Matthew 22:39). We aren’t practicing this teaching if we eat animals — the pollution from animal agriculture is harming our neighbors (human and nonhuman) and the planet. A good shepherd wouldn’t engage in cruelty to animals or modern factory farming practices — in which animals are kept in wretched, inhumane conditions and slaughtered — because we don’t need to eat meat in order to survive, and healthier, delicious, plant-based foods are widely available.
Indeed, today’s cruel and destructive animal agriculture industry surely grieves God’s heart — perhaps even causing Him to “tremble a little bit.”
I’d be happy to share with Mr. White — and the Winchester faith community — additional biblically sound information, quick tips, and helpful tools to care for all of creation.
Candice Kelsey
Evans, Ga.
