I work for a home health company that still accepts and serves Medicaid patients. I love my patients and they need the care my company provides to them. A lot of other agencies in the community no longer accept Medicaid clients. Many of my co-workers have gone with those companies as they can afford to pay aides more as they serve only private pay patients.
I am hopeful the state will find a way to make the pay rate for my service in the home of my appreciative elderly and sick friends more affordable for me. I do not want to leave my clients or see them go into nursing homes.
With the impending minimum wage increase, this Medicaid injustice becomes even more serious.
