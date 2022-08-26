It is difficult to encompass all that I’ve learned during the first few months as your candidate for City Council in Ward 2. I’ve spent hours speaking with community members with rich history engrained in Winchester, listening to powerful stories and feeling the sense of strong community in each area of the North End and throughout our city.
At the national level, we are plagued with all that divides us. Locally, there is so much that we have in common. Our neighborhoods are filled with people who wish for more opportunities, a higher level of safety and a desire for more active leadership and transparency from their elected officials. The more time I spend engaging with our community, the more I know I am up to the task because I truly enjoy learning from each of you.
I’m a big fan of the great coach John Wooden not just for his prowess on the hardwood but for his wisdom as well. Wooden reminds us that, "You must be interested in finding the best way, not in having your own way." We can only find the best way together. Please join me Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. at T-Bones, 567 N Kent St., for a meet and greet. I look forward to getting to know you, earning your vote in the upcoming November election, and working together to find the best way forward.
Contact me at electemily2@gmail.com, or on Facebook at DeAngelis for City Council.
Sincerely,
Emily DeAngelis
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.