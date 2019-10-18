I first met Shawn Graber on July 4, 2015 canvassing the pre-fireworks crowd at Middletown. Curious, I heard his illogical diatribe about ruinous school costs. When I asked about other issues, he couldn't engage — nothing to say — walked away. He still does.
Four years later, he hasn't grown in knowledge or competence, perhaps only in zealotry. He remains the Johnny-one-note I spurned in 2015. He lacks the education and breadth of vision to cast votes on a $343.5 million budget with 26 categories and 2,300 employees.
I've been embarrassed for him, watching him scream and holler at public meetings the past four years, always scolding, never offering a constructive solution, compromise, or idea. Velcro-ed to Joy Dunn. Not the meek man on your front porch.
Given his entire platform is the personal property tax rate, he must have super-analyzed it. So, Mr. Graber, explain to us: Why is it too high? Why is it even needed? How is it generated? What all does it tax? Is it regressive?What does it fund? If cuts are made, what programs are eliminated? What doesn't get fixed?
We await your details. And for once, no invented facts. Failing that, maybe you need to remain that prophet in the wilderness, searching for a shirt collar that fits.
After five years, I see no evidence that Shawn Graber has acquired the education, intellect, temperament, or social skills to do the job of supervisor. It'll be "Family Feud" every board meeting. Do not do this to yourselves.
