Highland Food Pantry is disappointed to report that we have decided to cancel the 2021 Men on a Mission evening scheduled for Nov. 5.
Men on a Mission is Highland’s signature fundraising event and an important way to support our mission of providing food and other services to our neighbors in need.
Winchester and Frederick County are currently showing a high rate of COVID-19 infections and increased hospitalizations. In the interest of caring for our neighbors and volunteers, we believe that canceling an indoor, food-related event is the best decision.
Highland is so grateful for the way the community supported us when we had to cancel last year’s event due to COVID-19. Our sponsors and donors contributed to Men on a Mission anyway because they believe in what we do.
We hope that the sponsors and donors will continue that support this year. We will happily acknowledge our sponsors and donors in The Star at a later date.
And we hope that next year we will be able to have our Men on Mission in person — sharing fun, good food and a good cause with the community again.
To donate to Highland, go to our website, highlandpantrywinc.org, or send a check to Post Office Box 1762, Winchester VA 22604. Thank you.
Carolyn Thalman
Chair, Highland Food Pantry Board of Directors
