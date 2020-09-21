Men on a Mission won’t be held this year
The Board of Directors of Highland Food Pantry is announcing that we have canceled our Men on a Mission fundraising event scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7. We feel that it is not in the best interest of caring for our neighbors to have a large gathering, no matter how good the cause, at this time. Men on a Mission is our largest fundraising source, but we are confident that this generous community will continue to support Highland Food Pantry with your donations. Highland has remained open and serving our clients every Tuesday morning (from 9-11:30) and evening from (6-7:30) throughout the pandemic and will continue to be open. We are grateful for our crew of dedicated volunteers and to all of the community who have helped and continue to help us sustain our work. And we look forward to an even better Men on a Mission Event in 2021. You can find us, make donations and keep up to date with our work at https://www.highlandpantrywinc.org.
Carolyn Thalman Chair, Highland Food Pantry Board of Directors
