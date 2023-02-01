If you are an adult supporting a loved one or friend with a mental health condition, there is hope and help in a local support group. National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Family Support Group offers an opportunity to be heard and to develop supportive relationships. Participants can share experiences in a safe and non-judgmental setting, gain hope and learn to identify local resources and how to use them. It’s free of cost and is led by family members of people with mental health conditions. Please know that you are not alone. You’ll benefit from other’s experiences as you share your own and everything is confidential.
The Winchester Family Support Group currently meets the first Sunday of each month at Welltown UMC at 1444 Welltown Road, Clearbrook, VA, from 2:30-4 p.m.
If you have questions or wish for additional information, please feel free to email nsv.nami@gmail.com or call 540-533-1832.
Barbara Williams, Joyce Tennant and Betsy Neill
NAMI facilitators
