It is a great honor to serve the community of Boyce as its new postmaster. I had made great relationships with the community as a sales and service associate in Boyce from 2014–2018 and this appointment feels like a homecoming.
With more than 10 years with the U.S. Postal Service and an athlete and coach of more than 30 years, I truly believe in bringing the mindset of a coach and engaging the team to provide a world-class service to our residents and businesses. One of my personal goals is to establish a contact about feeding the needy in our community.
Two years ago, the United States Postal Service published an ambitious but achievable 10-year strategic plan, Delivering for America. The plan established a path to building a Postal Service that is financially strong and consistently delivers on-time for the American public.
In the short time since the launch of our 10-year plan, and under the leadership of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, we are making great progress on its four key pillars: Investing in our people, modernizing our network, providing service excellence, and creating financial sustainability.
On behalf of the 650,000 women and men of the U.S. Postal Service, I thank you for continuing to support the Postal Service. Providing reliable mail delivery while strengthening the future of this treasured institution is our commitment to you.
Marge Lambert, postmaster
Boyce
