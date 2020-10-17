Middletown mayor supports Veach
I would like to thank and publicly recognize the efforts of Winchester City Council member Les Veach for all of his good deeds for the area. Les has volunteered for several events in Middletown, Belle Grove Plantation, and formerly at the Wayside Theatre, where he and his wife Sabra were heavily involved for many years. For all of his volunteer efforts, he was nominated by the Top of Virginia Chamber for Citizen of the Year in 2019. He truly cares about the citizens of Winchester and Frederick County.
As an insurance agent, Les is trained to study and read the full council packet and ask difficult questions of department heads and colleagues on council. He is an active listener to residents and staff and I am sure this is why his peers on council nominated him for vice-mayor and vice-president. I echo the sentiments of Debera Taylor in her letter to the editor, which said that Les asks the right questions and is very well-prepared to represent all of the residents of the First Ward. He is a wonderful representative of Winchester and a valuable member of City Council.
Charles Harbaugh IV
Mayor, Middletown
