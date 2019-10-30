I have known Sheriff Lenny Millholland for 40 years. I met him when I was nine years old and he was sworn in by my father as a police officer in Winchester.
Sadly, I have never been able to vote for Sheriff Millholland. I had moved from Winchester when he ran for Sheriff. In following his career as a police officer in Winchester, to Sheriff in Winchester, and finally to Sheriff in Frederick County, I know that everyone who knows Sheriff Millholland can say he is a true public servant.
Lenny Millholland does not care about your politics; he only cares about you. That is how he has always carried himself as an elected official. Lenny Millholland is the Sheriff of the people.
If I could vote in Frederick County, I would vote Lenny Millholland for Sheriff.
