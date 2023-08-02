Last week, about 5:30 p.m., I passed a woman jogging west along Amherst Street towing a clearly exhausted tan hound. By the time I had cleared traffic and turned around, she had disappeared. According to my Volvo, the outside temperature was 93 degrees.
The following day, I measured the temperature of the sidewalk outside Handley Library; it was 132 degrees. A little research confirmed that asphalt is often 40-60 degrees warmer than the outside temperature.
Almost every day I see people walking dogs along the sidewalks in Winchester. Do such people not realize that they are burning the pads off the feet of these poor animals. There are so many readily available grassy areas that would be kinder to dogs and inexpensive pad protectors advertised online.
It is cruel to subject pets to such disregard. Please speak up if you observe people who are indifferent to the pain they are causing these animals.
Dawn White
Gore
