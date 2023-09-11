Miracles do happen, especially at Christmas, and I living proof.
I would like to send thanks to Dr. Flaherty and Dr. Goode and their staffs. Also, a special thanks to Winchester Medical Center's nursing staff in the intensive care unit and the fourth floor.
It started on Dec. 7 with severe internal bleeding and being transported to the hospital by a Stephens City volunteer rescue squad. I had seven surgeries and went through 74 pints of blood. I had several bleeding spells before the problem was found.
The nursing staff at the ICU is the best — very professional. I had two guardian angels. In the ICU, just their actions and their words touched me, and hearing them put me at ease. Knowing I was in the good hands was a comfort. Their names are Cheryl and Sierra in the ICU. I nominated them for the Daisy Award. They are very special to me, and I wish them both the best.
I was in the hospital 68 days, and 32 of them were in ICU.
Valley Health is top notch. Winchester is lucky to have the team they have in place. Thanks to all at the hospital. Everyone does a great job, right down to housekeeping.
My last surgery was on Jan. 1. I left the hospital on Feb. 17. I went back to work on July 7. Doctors called me a miracle, so miracles do happen around Christmas thanks the doctors and staff at the hospital. All the glory to God, with him all things are possible. And thanks for all of the prayers.
Buddy Morgan
Stephens City
