Today’s (May 8, 2021) letter to the editor headlined, “Missing the point,” misses, in fact, doesn’t even identify, the target.
If the goal, one we all share regardless of political outlook, is to eliminate mass shootings, we should be expending all our effort on identifying and restraining the shooters. The tools the shooters use are incidental to the crimes; eliminate one form of firearm and other forms will be used instead. The only solution to the problem is to find and somehow constrain those angry or insane enough to commit such horrendous acts. I emphasize again that all of us, no matter our views on the Second Amendment, want to see an end to mass murder.
We have the means available to us, starting with the social media on which many mass murderers forecast their intentions. Privacy issues seem to have constrained law enforcement from investigating when the signs are posted online for all to see. But surely, those essentially public statements (or at least indicators) of intent have already subordinated the declarers’ privacy simply by virtue of the media used.
The rhetoric used by gun control advocates suggests that their true interests are to infringe the right to keep and bear arms. This is apparent simply because gun control affects all law-abiding owners of firearms. If their actual intentions are elimination of mass shootings they should focus on the only targets that could actually produce the desired results: the shooters.
Other countries have mental illness. What they don't have are daily mass murders of innocents. What they do have are sensible gun safety laws.
Mr. Sherry -
I totally agree. Our country's 2nd Amendment rights evolved from an English monarchial government that was effectively oppressing its colonial citizens, much as the various communist governments do today. The first thing they do is take away the guns of law-abiding citizens. And you are correct, nothing is currently doing done to address the shooters' activities pre-emptively.
As I stated previously, we need to address the many mental health issues that generate those shooters - issues that have only been exacerbated by the pandemic.
But if crazy people didn’t have access to assault rifles, automatic guns, large magazines, etc, they couldn’t cause mass shootings! Guns to make a difference. Some guns and types of ammo should ONLY be possessed by the military. This should not be an all or nothing debate. There should be limits to the number and types of guns allowed to be owned by the public, by citizens. The second amendment has been miss-interrupted by SCOTUS. It is not an individual right to have as many or any kind of gun!
