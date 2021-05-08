Those against gun control miss the point. It is undeniable that Americans find all kinds of ways to kill one another but the point of limiting war-type weapons and high-capacity magazines is few other "weapons" enable an individual to kill in mass. The Las Vegas shooting killed 61 and injured 867. At Columbine 15 were killed. There have been roughly 237 school shootings since Columbine killing or injuring 403. You just do not see that kind of carnage with knives at one time. Doesn't make any killing method right, but why make it easy for something that has no legitimate use but war?
Lonnie Weyant
Lake Frederick
(1) comment
Semi-automatic weapons, like the AR-15 and AK-47 models available to civilians, would not be used by the military in battle. The United States military uses the M4, preceded by the M-16, both of which are fully automatic. Calling the AR-15 a war-type weapon is like calling a six cylinder Mustang a high performance race car. I agree that an AR-15 enables a PERSON the ability to kill more people than a knife, but the same cannot be said of other methods that are readily available, such as a van full of ammonium nitrate and diesel fuel, or a pressure cooker full of nails with a homemade timer, or a pickup truck barreling through the crowd at Apple Blossom. Disarming law abiding citizens will not change a thing, but getting rid of all these "gun free zones" might make a huge difference. If I put a sign in my yard that says I belong to the NRA, are you going to be proud of your anti-gun affinity and post a sign that says "No guns in this house - I dial 911!"?
