After reading Mark Shields' column on baseball being back, I was a little disappointed in the remark about baseball's "values." I, too, am happy for the return of baseball this spring. The game itself still has values, but some of the players and managers do not. With some not showing respect for the National Anthem by kneeling or not doffing their caps, managers cheating on signals (Houston Astros for example), and both leagues cancelling a game because the players wanted to make a political statement, what values are being represented by Major League Baseball? I have lost much respect for those participating in this grand sport.
Timothy Weir
Frederick County
(1) comment
are we now mandating flag salutes? Should people with religious objections, like Jehovah's Witnesses also be barred from activities if they do not salute the flag?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.