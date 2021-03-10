Mollycoddling unnecessary
The CDC is slowly moving towards sanity in their rules, however we must remember the words of longtime CBS News anchor Walter Cronkite: “If you are not completely free, you are not free at all.” Eventually, we will see many of these restrictive rules moved to suggestions and then we might be allowed to be in charge of our own safety.
Americans do not need to be mollycoddled. Many of them have been through much worse periods in their lives and survived.
Richard Rorex Apple Valley, California (e-edition subscriber)
(8) comments
Mr. Spock, I’m truly sorry you and your family had to experience that. These idiots obviously have had no family members die of the virus. Remember, there is a recording of Trump standing before a rally telling them the coronavirus is a “Hoax started by the Democrats.”
The owner of a Pilates studio where I work with a trainer (all masked and distanced) had a scene with a client. The client began the litany: I don’t have to wear a mask; I won’t be ordered about by the government; I. I. I.
The owner handled it calmly: “This is private property. You wear a mask or you don’t come in.” End of discussion.
As a "smarmy know it all leftist", who knows how to spell "the science", I will say that i do not feel mollycoddled at all when I am in a store with a mask on and some person comes up to me unmasked and laughs and taunts me or my family. I do not feel mollycoddled when I walk by a person screaming obscenities about the controlling government, I'm not quite sure those hundreds of cars in line in Texas waiting for a box of free food because the people in them lost their jobs feels exactly mollycoddled. And, I'm no doctor but I'm convinced that the person, flopped over proned, with a huge tube being forced down his/her throat to provide oxygen, does not feel at all mollycoddled. But, hey, have fun with that word.
Is "click it or ticket" considered mollycoddling?
Sorry, Stayed distanced
While many millions wore masks and stayed distracted, many millions refused. That’s why we have over a half million dead. No one likes “mollycoddling” but without it how many more would have died?
With the vaccines, it will soon be over. If people don’t like being told what to do, they should have behaved responsibly in the first place.
[thumbup]
Ah, Richard! Prepare to be condescendingly lectured about "teh SciEnce!!!" by your betters, aka smarmy, know-it-all Leftists. Freedom has no place when you do, in fact, want to be mollycoddled by the Big Bro Gov't that they so crave and need...
Yes Richard...that IS the hope. And no one likes mollycoddling or dumb-dumbing. It's called a worldwide pandemic, and it killed more citizens than any of our World Wars, even. So we are busy vaccinating and waiting for the all clear, so that we can go back to disagreeing with stupid people without the masks and the distancing and the other precautions we took to help protect as many lives as possible, until we could get this highly unusual, once in a lifetime event under control. And thanks so much for playing your part, you super patriot you!
