Tim Mondell is running for City Council, committed to serving the residents of Winchester. For twenty-six years, Tim Mondell has lived in Ward 2 working and raising his family. As an educator and coach, Tim has left a legacy of knowledge and leadership with students and athletes.
As a coach he has encouraged athletes to excel on the field and in the classroom. Tim has been a special education teacher at Daniel Morgan Middle School, a VHSL basketball official for twenty-two years, a member of a state championship football staff, and Softball Coach of the Year in 2003 and 2006, highlighting some of his accomplishments. Tim is respected by his peers and cherished by his students.
Twenty-six years is not a lifetime, but it’s enough time to leave a good impression on those you have served. Tim has chosen to run for City Council, representing Ward 2. He has been involved with his community and has developed relationships with residents throughout Winchester. Tim will work with the residents on the needs and concerns facing Ward 2. Please cast your vote for Tim Mondell on Election Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.