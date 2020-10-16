I am confident that the residents of the Second Ward of Winchester would benefit from Tim Mondell’s election to City Council. As a coach and teacher for over 28 years here in Winchester, he is well aware of the needs of the children in our community. He has played a major role in preparing our youth for a bright future as active and contributing members of society and future leaders of Winchester.
Sierra Collins
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.