I can think of no one better suited to serve on the Frederick County School Board than Brandon Monk. Brandon has a successful background in public education, leadership, and management. He is a life-long resident of Frederick County and a proud graduate of Sherando High School.
Brandon attended and graduated from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech and became an agriculture teacher and FFA advisor. He has a clear passion for leading and developing young people.
I had the opportunity to get better acquainted with Brandon in his role as the executive director for the Virginia FFA Association. In this role, Brandon was responsible for leading and managing the overall statewide operation for the FFA Association.
Each year, he had a new slate of young people (most of them were newly graduated from high school) to guide and develop their leadership skills. The year-long term Virginia FFA officers serve is one of the most rewarding and memorable experiences of their lifetimes, and Brandon played a key role in their success as well as the success of the association.
This November, when you consider who to vote for in the upcoming School Board election; please take a moment to consider which candidate has a proven track record in education, leadership and service, and possesses key management skills. When you take these vital areas into account, there is only one choice for the Back Creek District seat on the School Board, and that is Brandon H. Monk.
