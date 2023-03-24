In response to Candice Kelsey's letter titled, "Meat eating disobeys God’s wish."
You referenced Gen 1:29 however you failed to read further. Gen 9:3 “Everything that lives and moves about will be good for you. Just as I have given you green plants I now give you everything. But you must not eat meat that has its lifeblood still in it.”
If one wishes to eat or not eat meat that is their decision but it is not disobedient to God’s wish.
Victoria Hitchcock
Clear Brook
