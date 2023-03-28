Harsh words and opinions do very little to change minds, but if you choose to go after their bottom line (revenue), anyone who wants to stay in business will cry Uncle!
In the case of Direct TV dropping Newsmax while keeping many other lower performing news channels, they struck a freedom and liberty loving chord by deliberately silencing a conservative news channel over more liberal views, but under performing news agencies. More importantly, they (Direct TV) wanted to take the democratic practice of freedom of expression and debate out of the equation. One can only fathom why Direct TV would cancel the third-leading watched news channel, while keeping significantly lower rating channels on their network. Since this was a poor business decision, one can only suspect that this random act of ignorance was a nefarious act.
However, Americans rose to the challenge by cancelling their Direct TV contract in protest to this unconscionable and unexplainable act. Certainly, the business-oriented managers saw the negative long terms effects for such a short-sided decision, and reversed course by announcing a new contract with Direct TV.
Can’t speak for you, but I want more liberal and conservative coverage of news to choose from in our country. Secondly, Americans standing up to be recognized in a peaceful manner won this senseless argument that benefits everyone regardless of ideological beliefs. More dialogue not less is essential in maintaining a Republic Democracy or if you like a Democratic Republic. In this case, all won!
David Eddy
Middletown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.