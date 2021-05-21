Readers here saw the recent story by Mickey Powell about the state and safety of the Shenandoah River for drinking water and recreation. The reporting was, in his typical fashion, well founded, but might have left an incomplete picture of whether users can enjoy the beauty and fun that the Shenandoah offers.
It is true that some data indicate that E.coli bacteria levels are higher than should be; there are some important nuances. First, the number of sites tested is very small — more sites would paint a more accurate picture. Second, while there is no doubt that cattle access to the river, and other nutrient runoff from the Valley’s important agriculture are problematic; much is being accomplished to reduce that. Finally, bacteria levels are highest after rainfall – the disagreeable runoff increases in the days after — if you are planning on full immersion in the river, hold off for 72 hours to give that bacterial load a chance to clear.
As Shenandoah Riverkeeper, I protect and defend the river so that more of us can enjoy the river. I have worked with local farmers to address the cattle access problem; I work with state regulators to resolve the greater issue of bacterial contamination.
As a resident of the Valley and a passionate lover of the river, I urge my fellow residents and visitors to use and enjoy the river — be thoughtful about your contact after recent rainfalls – and support efforts to make a cleaner Shenandoah.
