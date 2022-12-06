It was reassuring and encouraging to read that Congress passed the bill (H.J.Res. 100) to prevent the threatened rail strike (“Senate moves to avert rail strike,” Friday, Dec. 2, 2022). However, The Star’s syndicated Associated Press article did not include any information about how our own Congressional Representatives voted. After doing some research online, I was very disappointed to discover that our new representative Ben Cline (the person into whose district we were just redistricted) had voted against this timely legislation that will have such far-reaching benefits. (Both our senators voted in favor.)
This legislation avoids a rail strike that experts said would have had devastating effects on our already stressed economy — to the tune of $2 billion each and every day — right before the holidays. It also includes critical benefits to rail workers who were there for us, 24/7, throughout the pandemic, including long overdue raises but unfortunately not including provisions for sick leave — a humane provision that workers in other industries take for granted.
This bill that passed with bipartisan support in Congress will strengthen the rail companies, improve their employees’ work lives, and stabilize a critical part of our national infrastructure. I can’t imagine why Representative Cline would have voted against it. He has no information about it on his official website. It would have improved The Star’s article and informed the citizenry if they’d interviewed the local representative and included that information in the story.
Virginia Mackay-Smith
White Post
